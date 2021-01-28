Venezuelan military detain third Guyanese fishing vessel

Latest update January 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A third Guyanese fishing vessel, ‘Miss Annie,’ bearing registration number GR972360 and its seven-man Guyanese crew were on Monday detained by the Venezuelan Military.According to a tweet by Zona Operativa de Defensa Integral 61 (ZODI), of Delta Amacuro, a faction of the Venezuelan National Armed Guards (FANB), the vessel was illegally fishing in Venezuelan Waters.ZODI 61 reported that the vessel was intercepted during a river patrol by the FANB in Mariusa, Tucupita, Delta Amacuro, Venezuela.
Both the vessel and the seven-crew members are currently being held by the National Guard and their 1,200 kilograms fish catch, which was on board the vessel, has been seized.
Jan 28, 2021Kaieteur News – Banks DIH has partnered with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide water and energy drinks to the Senior Men’s National Team as it prepares for 2022 FIFA World Cup...
