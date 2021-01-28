Suspected serial robbers appear in court

Latest update January 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
– One jailed, one granted bail
Kaieteur News – A pair of suspected serial robbers was on Tuesday charged for committing a robbery under arms on a Suri Trading’s salesman.
Appearing before Her Worship, Esther Sam, at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court were Robin Patrick, 22, a miner, of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, and Munesh Ramsarup, 30, a vendor, of Back Street, Charity, Essequibo Coast.
It is alleged that on January 21, 2020, they attacked and robbed Christopher Harricharan of one gold ring worth $130,000 and $280,000 in cash at Plantation Opposite, Essequibo Coast.
Patrick, the miner, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sent to jail for 30 months. Ramsarup, however, pleaded not guilty and was granted $150,000 bail.
Ramsarup is expected to return to court on February 1, 2021.
According to reports, Patrick and Ramsarup, are also suspects in a robbery committed on two Chinese nationals on January 22 last, at Charity.
Two masked men had pounced on the Chinese nationals and robbed them of an iPhone valued $120,000 and $80,000 cash.
Cops had nabbed them later that day with a total of $356,000 cash along with some clothing in their possession.
