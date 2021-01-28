Latest update January 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police promise cheques will be ready by Friday

Jan 28, 2021 News

Run around for bail money…

A group of about 30 persons waiting outside the GPF’s Finance Department on Tuesday.

Kaieteur News – The run around to recover the refund of bail money continued yesterday, but police have since given assurances to those affected that cheques will be ready by Friday.
A group of more than 30 persons had turned up at the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Finance Department on Tuesday to recover their bail money. They had been notified by police that cheques would be available at 14:00 hrs.
However, after standing in a line for almost two hours, they were told by two inspectors that they might not be receiving any cheques for the day. A female rank had explained that the cheques needed the signature of the Commissioner of Police who was at the time occupied in a meeting.
The female inspector had also said that she could not guarantee when he would be available to sign the cheques.
Nevertheless, the group of persons was advised to “check back yesterday.”
They returned early yesterday with some level of expectation, but once again were disappointed. One of the individuals revealed that an officer had promised “all of the cheques will be ready Friday. They assured us that the bail money will be ready by Friday.”

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Banks DIH supports Golden Jaguars’ FIFA World Cup preparations

Banks DIH supports Golden Jaguars’ FIFA World Cup preparations

Jan 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – Banks DIH has partnered with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide water and energy drinks to the Senior Men’s National Team as it prepares for 2022 FIFA World Cup...
Read More
AAG to host 50th CARIFTA games in 2022 due to COVID-19

AAG to host 50th CARIFTA games in 2022 due to...

Jan 28, 2021

Gajanand Singh’s new lease on cricket career One of 5 Guyanese picked in 44-man US squad

Gajanand Singh’s new lease on cricket career...

Jan 28, 2021

GAPLF saddened by the loss of spotter/loader Orin ‘Dawg’ Timothy Also a former bodybuilder

GAPLF saddened by the loss of spotter/loader Orin...

Jan 28, 2021

Ramnauth, Heyliger slam selectors for non-inclusion of Essequibians

Ramnauth, Heyliger slam selectors for...

Jan 28, 2021

Rutherford still wants to play Test cricket Staying in a bubble hardest thing I’ve experienced

Rutherford still wants to play Test cricket...

Jan 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Birds of the same feather

    Kaieteur News – The President is a man of his word. He continues to deliver on his promises. He promised that he would... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]