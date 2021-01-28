Police promise cheques will be ready by Friday

Run around for bail money…

Kaieteur News – The run around to recover the refund of bail money continued yesterday, but police have since given assurances to those affected that cheques will be ready by Friday.

A group of more than 30 persons had turned up at the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Finance Department on Tuesday to recover their bail money. They had been notified by police that cheques would be available at 14:00 hrs.

However, after standing in a line for almost two hours, they were told by two inspectors that they might not be receiving any cheques for the day. A female rank had explained that the cheques needed the signature of the Commissioner of Police who was at the time occupied in a meeting.

The female inspector had also said that she could not guarantee when he would be available to sign the cheques.

Nevertheless, the group of persons was advised to “check back yesterday.”

They returned early yesterday with some level of expectation, but once again were disappointed. One of the individuals revealed that an officer had promised “all of the cheques will be ready Friday. They assured us that the bail money will be ready by Friday.”