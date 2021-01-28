Police promise cheques will be ready by Friday

Latest update January 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2021 News
Run around for bail money…
Kaieteur News – The run around to recover the refund of bail money continued yesterday, but police have since given assurances to those affected that cheques will be ready by Friday.
A group of more than 30 persons had turned up at the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Finance Department on Tuesday to recover their bail money. They had been notified by police that cheques would be available at 14:00 hrs.
However, after standing in a line for almost two hours, they were told by two inspectors that they might not be receiving any cheques for the day. A female rank had explained that the cheques needed the signature of the Commissioner of Police who was at the time occupied in a meeting.
The female inspector had also said that she could not guarantee when he would be available to sign the cheques.
Nevertheless, the group of persons was advised to “check back yesterday.”
They returned early yesterday with some level of expectation, but once again were disappointed. One of the individuals revealed that an officer had promised “all of the cheques will be ready Friday. They assured us that the bail money will be ready by Friday.”
Jan 28, 2021Kaieteur News – Banks DIH has partnered with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide water and energy drinks to the Senior Men’s National Team as it prepares for 2022 FIFA World Cup...
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are four types of players in what I refer to as the Buxton mayhem – 2002 to 2006. One group... more
Kaieteur News – The President is a man of his word. He continues to deliver on his promises. He promised that he would... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]