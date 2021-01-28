Owner of CI Mini-mart robbed at gunpoint

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old businessman, who operates the V&M Minimart at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, was on Tuesday evening robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified men.

The incident, according to reports, occurred at around 19:20 hrs. while the man was inside his store.

Junior December of Gap Road, La Jalousie, reportedly told police that at the time of the incident he was inside his store “making notes,” when he observed two men entering. Upon entering the mini-mart, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at December, instructing him to remain quiet while the other suspect robbed him of his valuables.

According to reports, the businessman was robbed of $60,000 cash, one gold ring valued $20,000, one cell phone worth $65,000, and a quantity of Digicel and GTT phone cards valued $15,000. While escaping, one of the suspects opened fire, the businessman alleged. Police have since launched an investigation.