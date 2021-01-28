One more to testify in Vryheid’s Lust woman’s murder PI

Kaieteur News – One more witness is expected to testify in the murder case of 56-year-old Velma Pickering of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD), as the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) continues at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George. Pickering was allegedly stabbed and killed by her son-in-law in May of last year.

The defendant, Linden Isaacs, 28, a security guard, of Strathspey Squatting Area, ECD, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on May 11, at Lot 257 South Vryheid’s Lust, he murdered Pickering.

When the matter was called on January 18th, 19th and yesterday, by Police Prosecutor, Vivian Adolph, four witnesses continued their testimony where video evidence and the suspected murder weapon were presented. Those witnesses included one detective, two police officers and one civilian.

According to Kaieteur News’ reporting on the incident, Pickering was left dead allegedly after a domestic squabble with her son-in-law turned violent. The police report revealed that Pickering was reportedly attacked and stabbed multiple times after Isaacs accused her of trying to break up his relationship with her daughter. The woman managed to flee the house and ventured into her neighbour’s yard where she collapsed.

Pickering was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was pronounced dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Isaacs was caught by public-spirited persons shortly after fleeing the scene and was handed over to police.

An investigation was launched and he was subsequently charged with the murder of his mother-in-law. Isaacs is expected to make his next court appearance on February 11 for the continuation of the murder PI.