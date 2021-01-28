Lowenfield hands over SOPs, SORs to Supreme Court Registrar for safekeeping

Latest update January 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2021 News
Election petition case…
Kaieteur News – Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield, has handed over the original copies of all Statements of Poll (SOPs) and Statements of Recount (SORs) from the March 2, 2020 elections to the Registrar of the Supreme Court, Sueanna Lovell.
The documents, which were handed over yesterday, are in observance with an order of Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George-Wiltshire, to lodge the original SOPs and SORs with the Registrar for safekeeping.
Speaking to the media in the compound of the Georgetown Supreme Court, Lowenfield explained that he is complying with the order of the court.
“I am handing over the statement of polls all that were handed over to me as well as the statements of recount,” Lowenfield told reporters present at the High Court yesterday.
During the handing over, the CEO was accompanied by Chairman of GECOM, Justice (R’td) Claudette Singh, as well as other GECOM Commissioners – Sase Gunraj, Vincent Alexander and Desmond Trotman.
Earlier in the month, the Chief Justice (CJ) had ordered GECOM to hand over its SOPs and SORs to the High Court for safekeeping, pending the hearing and determination of the second election petition case scheduled to continue on April 7, 2021.
The orders were issued at the request of Senior Counsel, Douglas Mendes, the lawyer of the People’s Progressive Party/Civics’ leader, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and Attorney-at-Law, Kashir Khan, who is representing The Change Guyana party.
Mendes had requested an order be made for the CEO to produce all of the election’s documents and have them placed into the custody of the Registrar of the Court for possible inspection by the Court at a later date.
The CJ granted the request to allow for safekeeping of the documents and noted the SORs will also be retrieved and kept in the possession of the Registrar.
Jan 28, 2021Kaieteur News – Banks DIH has partnered with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide water and energy drinks to the Senior Men’s National Team as it prepares for 2022 FIFA World Cup...
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are four types of players in what I refer to as the Buxton mayhem – 2002 to 2006. One group... more
Kaieteur News – The President is a man of his word. He continues to deliver on his promises. He promised that he would... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]