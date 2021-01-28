Lowenfield hands over SOPs, SORs to Supreme Court Registrar for safekeeping

Election petition case…

Kaieteur News – Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield, has handed over the original copies of all Statements of Poll (SOPs) and Statements of Recount (SORs) from the March 2, 2020 elections to the Registrar of the Supreme Court, Sueanna Lovell.

The documents, which were handed over yesterday, are in observance with an order of Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George-Wiltshire, to lodge the original SOPs and SORs with the Registrar for safekeeping.

Speaking to the media in the compound of the Georgetown Supreme Court, Lowenfield explained that he is complying with the order of the court.

“I am handing over the statement of polls all that were handed over to me as well as the statements of recount,” Lowenfield told reporters present at the High Court yesterday.

During the handing over, the CEO was accompanied by Chairman of GECOM, Justice (R’td) Claudette Singh, as well as other GECOM Commissioners – Sase Gunraj, Vincent Alexander and Desmond Trotman.

Earlier in the month, the Chief Justice (CJ) had ordered GECOM to hand over its SOPs and SORs to the High Court for safekeeping, pending the hearing and determination of the second election petition case scheduled to continue on April 7, 2021.

The orders were issued at the request of Senior Counsel, Douglas Mendes, the lawyer of the People’s Progressive Party/Civics’ leader, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and Attorney-at-Law, Kashir Khan, who is representing The Change Guyana party.

Mendes had requested an order be made for the CEO to produce all of the election’s documents and have them placed into the custody of the Registrar of the Court for possible inspection by the Court at a later date.

The CJ granted the request to allow for safekeeping of the documents and noted the SORs will also be retrieved and kept in the possession of the Registrar.