Italian oil services company aims to setup fabrication yard in South Cummingsburg

Kaieteur News – Saipem, an Italian multinational oil services company, is expected to construct and operate a fabrication yard located at Lot A, Lot B, Mudlot A, Mudlot B and Water Parts of Pitman and Ashley Square, Water and Holmes Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, pending approval from government.

The operation at the yard and wharf will directly and indirectly provide employment to over 50 persons, Saipem, one of the largest oil services company in the world, has stated. The project is anticipated to last a minimum of five years from its commencement, and will be extended upon ExxonMobil and the country’s requirements and projects in the Oil and Gas sector.

According to the project summary found on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA’)s website, (link: file:///C:/Users/reporter/Downloads/SAIPEM%20Guyana%20Inc.-%20Project%20Summary%20(1).pdf), the project will occupy 10,000 sq meters of land and will function as a fabrication area for jumpers and other subsea structures to support the oil and gas sector in Guyana.

Saipem outlined that the main operation at this site will be jumper fabrication works, which will involve handling and erection of the piping components, welding, inspection and non-destructive testing (including manual ultrasonic testing and X-Ray), painting, coating and hydro testing.

In subsea oil/gas production systems, a subsea jumper is a short pipe connector that is used to transport production fluid between two subsea components. In layman’s terms, jumpers are basically part of a pipeline fabricated by joining several steel components through arc welding.

Kaieteur News understands that the activities at the yard are expected to produce approximately eight jumpers per month. These jumpers will then be loaded onto moored vessels, which will then be sent offshore for installation.

The project summary also highlighted that the welded joints are then non-destructive tested to identify possible defects. After a pressure test, the steel pipes are protected from corrosion by the application of protective coatings. The jumpers are then loaded on a vessel and installed offshore. The operations for the fabrication will require the use of welding machines, grinders, compressors, induction heaters and sandblasting guns.

All the equipment will be connected to electrical public network (GPL), but some electrical diesel generators have been mobilized as back up. The handling of jumper parts and load-out will be performed by means of Crawler cranes, truck cranes, forklifts, flatbed trucks and Self-propelled modular transporters (SPMT), the summary added.

For this project, the EPA, via public notice, stated that no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for the construction and operation of a waste treatment (Bioremediation) facility for mud sludge generated from activities in the oil and gas sector.

An EIA is usually conducted by the EPA to evaluate the likely environmental impacts of a proposed project or development, taking into account inter-related socio-economic, cultural and human-health impacts, both beneficial and adverse.

However, the EPA in its notice stated, “In accordance with Section 11(2) of the Environmental Protection Act, Cap 20:05, Laws of Guyana, the application for the project listed above has been screened by the Agency to assess the potential environmental impacts, and it has been determined that the project will not significantly affect the environment nor human health, and is therefore exempted from the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).”

Be that as it may, it is still allowing the general public a 30-day period to lodge any objections or concerns about the project. Appeals and objections can be submitted to the Environmental Assessment Board at the EPA’s Sophia, Georgetown office.