Latest update January 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Irfaan giving de Vee Pee jankalar wuk

Jan 28, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys hear small talk and dem boys selling it how dem buy it. People talking how Irfaan nah bothering too much with de Vee Pee. After de government had to run to de National Assembly fuh de supplementary spending and de projected growth rate get scale down by de IMF, Irfaan put de Short Man under he wing and nah bothering too much with de chump-ion.
Dem boys hear dat Irfaan giving de Vee Pee jan-ka-lar wuk. Dem hear how he order he fuh see some of dem Foreign Ambassadors. Dat is wah yuh call low gravy wuk.
Dem boys did fuget to wish de Vee Pee a happy birthday. But dem boys hear he get plenty birthday wish. Even pun de radio, people bin wishing he happy birthday. Some of dem even ask if he ever throw a party or buy a drink fuh celebrate he birthday.
Since Patto find heself in lil problems with gifts, everybody frighten fuh send birthday gift. De Vee Pee get plenty cards though.
One man even send a sympathy card by mistake. Even de Vee Pee own staff nah buy even a handkerchief fuh de man. Dem seh dem frighten Edghill. And pon top a dat, dem get a circular which seh yuh can’t buy gifts with government money.
Dem nah intend fuh put dem hand in dem own pocket fuh buy nothing fuh de Vee Pee because he don’t buy nothing fuh dem birthday.
Talk half and wait see wah next flunky wuk Irfaan gan give de Vee Pee.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Banks DIH supports Golden Jaguars’ FIFA World Cup preparations

Banks DIH supports Golden Jaguars’ FIFA World Cup preparations

Jan 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – Banks DIH has partnered with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide water and energy drinks to the Senior Men’s National Team as it prepares for 2022 FIFA World Cup...
Read More
AAG to host 50th CARIFTA games in 2022 due to COVID-19

AAG to host 50th CARIFTA games in 2022 due to...

Jan 28, 2021

Gajanand Singh’s new lease on cricket career One of 5 Guyanese picked in 44-man US squad

Gajanand Singh’s new lease on cricket career...

Jan 28, 2021

GAPLF saddened by the loss of spotter/loader Orin ‘Dawg’ Timothy Also a former bodybuilder

GAPLF saddened by the loss of spotter/loader Orin...

Jan 28, 2021

Ramnauth, Heyliger slam selectors for non-inclusion of Essequibians

Ramnauth, Heyliger slam selectors for...

Jan 28, 2021

Rutherford still wants to play Test cricket Staying in a bubble hardest thing I’ve experienced

Rutherford still wants to play Test cricket...

Jan 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Birds of the same feather

    Kaieteur News – The President is a man of his word. He continues to deliver on his promises. He promised that he would... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]