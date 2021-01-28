Irfaan giving de Vee Pee jankalar wuk

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys hear small talk and dem boys selling it how dem buy it. People talking how Irfaan nah bothering too much with de Vee Pee. After de government had to run to de National Assembly fuh de supplementary spending and de projected growth rate get scale down by de IMF, Irfaan put de Short Man under he wing and nah bothering too much with de chump-ion.

Dem boys hear dat Irfaan giving de Vee Pee jan-ka-lar wuk. Dem hear how he order he fuh see some of dem Foreign Ambassadors. Dat is wah yuh call low gravy wuk.

Dem boys did fuget to wish de Vee Pee a happy birthday. But dem boys hear he get plenty birthday wish. Even pun de radio, people bin wishing he happy birthday. Some of dem even ask if he ever throw a party or buy a drink fuh celebrate he birthday.

Since Patto find heself in lil problems with gifts, everybody frighten fuh send birthday gift. De Vee Pee get plenty cards though.

One man even send a sympathy card by mistake. Even de Vee Pee own staff nah buy even a handkerchief fuh de man. Dem seh dem frighten Edghill. And pon top a dat, dem get a circular which seh yuh can’t buy gifts with government money.

Dem nah intend fuh put dem hand in dem own pocket fuh buy nothing fuh de Vee Pee because he don’t buy nothing fuh dem birthday.

Talk half and wait see wah next flunky wuk Irfaan gan give de Vee Pee.