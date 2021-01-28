First person jailed for hosting illegal private party

Kaieteur News – A Lindener, is the first to be jailed for hosting a private party in breach of the COVID-19 restrictions, as it relates to social events.

The man, Clive Nobrega, of Christiansburg, Wismar, Linden, yesterday appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune, for the ruling of his matter.

On his first court appearance, Nobrega had denied the charge, which stated that on January 24, 2021, at Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, he hosted a private party in breach of social activities, in contravention of No. (2) (1) (b) restrictions contrary to Section 21 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance, Chapter 145.

He was placed on $30,000 bail, pending the outcome of the matter. However, Magistrate Fortune ruled that the prosecution has produced enough evidence for the offence that Nobrega is charged for, and as such, she sentenced him to two weeks imprisonment.