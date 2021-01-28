Elderly man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported another COVID-19 death. This time it was a 65-year-old man from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). In its release, it was stated that the man died while receiving care at a medical facility and his demise has been recorded as the country’s 175th COVID-19 death.

His death was not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard, which also states that 34 new infections from the virus have been recorded, increasing the cases to 7,380.

Further, the dashboard shows six patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 663 in home isolation, 49 in institutional isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine.

The total number of recoveries has increased to 6,488 with 33 new recoveries recorded yesterday.