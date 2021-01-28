CORRECTION/APOLOGY

Latest update January 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira, has unequivocally stated that he did not sign for, or receive any money for a pigpen project under the Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme in 2019, as reported by this newspaper.
According to Figueira, it was in fact his twin brother, Jemaine Figueira, who was involved in that project.
This newspaper, based on documents received from Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, had implicated MP Jermaine Figueira in the pigpen reports. In response to this, the MP said he has no idea how his name ended up on the official documents that lists Jermaine Figueira as the coordinator of the project as well as the contact person and contractor.
His brother, Jemaine Figueira, has since confirmed that he was the one involved in the project and insisted too that the claims made by the Minister that the project is incomplete, is false. He said that of the $5.7 million awarded, 98 percent went to the building and it was funding from his own pocket that was used to complete the remainder.
The brothers maintained that the Minister’s utterances and articles carried in the media have damaged their reputations.
For the publication of any baseless information regarding the Figueira brothers, we unreservedly apologize and maintain that no malice, on the part of this newspaper, was intended.
