Cops charged with assaulting citizens

Latest update January 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two police officers were on Tuesday charged and placed on bail for allegedly assaulting two civilians.
The defendants, Kevin Watson and Roger Smith, both police constables, appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.
Both men denied the charge which alleged that on October 11, 2020, at Cinderella City Amelia’s Ward, Linden, they assaulted Devon Trotman and Glen Eastman. It is alleged that the police officers caused actual bodily harm to Trotman and unlawfully wounded Eastman.
Magistrate Fortune granted the men bail in the sum of $25,000 each and the matter was adjourned to February 12, 2021.
