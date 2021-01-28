CANU intercepts cocaine found in packages at Ogle airport

Kaieteur News – A woman is currently in custody and several others are being sought after a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officer intercepted a box containing cocaine at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The box, which was posted by 30-year-old Pathrina Pilgrim of 2 C North Road, Bourda, was waiting to be loaded on a flight destined for Brooklyn, New York. She has been taken into custody.

According to information released by CANU, the suspected cocaine was found in two parcels, weighting 534 grams, wrapped in carbon and concealed in a false wall to the bottom of the box.

The box, according to CANU, contained a quantity of packets of local snacks, notably: coconut biscuit, mittai, chicken foot and one packet of uncooked vermicelli.