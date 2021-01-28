Latest update January 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Appeal Court orders convicted rapist out on bail to serve jail sentence

Jan 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal has turned down a request of a convicted rapist to have his seven years jail sentence rescinded. Instead, Kenrick Morrison, who has been out on bail pending the appeal, was ordered to serve his jail sentence.
In 2015, Morrison was found guilty by a 12-member jury of rape.
According to the allegation on February 12, 2013, Morrison engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison by the trial judge, Jo-Ann Barlow. Morrison had nonetheless been on bail pending his appeal of the sentence and conviction.
Yesterday, Chancellor of the judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who heard the appeal along with Justice Dawn Gregory and Justice Rishi Persaud, ruled that the court did not find that the trial judge erred in law and there was no miscarriage of justice.
She then dismissed the appeal and told Morrison to surrender himself to the authorities to serve his sentence.
In 2015, Morrison, a father of two from Berbice was sentenced to seven years in jail after a rape trial was held in-private at the High Court.
At the sentencing, Justice Barlow, who imposed the sentence, condemned Morrison’s behaviour and said he was expected to set a good example to others.
Back then, in a plea for mitigation, Morrison’s lawyer begged the court for leniency, pointing out that it was his client’s first brush with the law and asked the judge to temper justice with mercy.
However, the judge told the accused that the offence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Justice Barlow informed the convict that he would be sentenced to seven years in jail.
She had expressed expectation that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to persons who may commit similar offences.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Banks DIH supports Golden Jaguars’ FIFA World Cup preparations

Banks DIH supports Golden Jaguars’ FIFA World Cup preparations

Jan 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – Banks DIH has partnered with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide water and energy drinks to the Senior Men’s National Team as it prepares for 2022 FIFA World Cup...
Read More
AAG to host 50th CARIFTA games in 2022 due to COVID-19

AAG to host 50th CARIFTA games in 2022 due to...

Jan 28, 2021

Gajanand Singh’s new lease on cricket career One of 5 Guyanese picked in 44-man US squad

Gajanand Singh’s new lease on cricket career...

Jan 28, 2021

GAPLF saddened by the loss of spotter/loader Orin ‘Dawg’ Timothy Also a former bodybuilder

GAPLF saddened by the loss of spotter/loader Orin...

Jan 28, 2021

Ramnauth, Heyliger slam selectors for non-inclusion of Essequibians

Ramnauth, Heyliger slam selectors for...

Jan 28, 2021

Rutherford still wants to play Test cricket Staying in a bubble hardest thing I’ve experienced

Rutherford still wants to play Test cricket...

Jan 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Birds of the same feather

    Kaieteur News – The President is a man of his word. He continues to deliver on his promises. He promised that he would... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]