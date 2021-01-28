Appeal Court orders convicted rapist out on bail to serve jail sentence

Latest update January 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal has turned down a request of a convicted rapist to have his seven years jail sentence rescinded. Instead, Kenrick Morrison, who has been out on bail pending the appeal, was ordered to serve his jail sentence.
In 2015, Morrison was found guilty by a 12-member jury of rape.
According to the allegation on February 12, 2013, Morrison engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison by the trial judge, Jo-Ann Barlow. Morrison had nonetheless been on bail pending his appeal of the sentence and conviction.
Yesterday, Chancellor of the judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who heard the appeal along with Justice Dawn Gregory and Justice Rishi Persaud, ruled that the court did not find that the trial judge erred in law and there was no miscarriage of justice.
She then dismissed the appeal and told Morrison to surrender himself to the authorities to serve his sentence.
In 2015, Morrison, a father of two from Berbice was sentenced to seven years in jail after a rape trial was held in-private at the High Court.
At the sentencing, Justice Barlow, who imposed the sentence, condemned Morrison’s behaviour and said he was expected to set a good example to others.
Back then, in a plea for mitigation, Morrison’s lawyer begged the court for leniency, pointing out that it was his client’s first brush with the law and asked the judge to temper justice with mercy.
However, the judge told the accused that the offence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Justice Barlow informed the convict that he would be sentenced to seven years in jail.
She had expressed expectation that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to persons who may commit similar offences.
