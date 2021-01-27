Two remanded for allegedly killing Sophia man who parted fight

Kaieteur News – Two persons were yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of a Sophia man, who had intervened in a fight after they allegedly attacked and stabbed his younger brother.

The defendants, Kaprese Nobrega also known as, Kaprese Richmond, 18, a mechanic of ‘C’ Field Sophia, East Coast Demerara, and Shay Carter also known as, Shawn, 26, of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, both appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.

They were not required to plead to the joint indictable charge, which alleged that on March 21, 2020, and March 27, 2020, at ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, while in the company of others, they murdered 25-year-old Kevin Campbell.

Nobrega and Carter were remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to March 23, 2021.

According to the police, Nobrega has been in hiding ever since the incident. Recently, the police received information on his whereabouts and they were able to apprehend him.

Meanwhile, Carter was charged on December 21, 2020, in the same court for the murder and he was remanded to prison. However, he was brought back to court yesterday to be charged jointly with Norbrega.

According to a police report, 13 persons are reportedly involved in the killing of Campbell. It was reported that Campbell was chopped and stabbed several times about his body just after 08:00hrs at his home allegedly by a 13-member gang.

Kaieteur News had reported that on the day of the incident, two men attacked Campbell’s younger brother, Brandon, while he was standing in the yard of their home. He was stabbed twice with a scissors, one to his abdomen and another to his chest.

After hearing the commotion, Campbell rushed to his brother’s assistance and managed to get the attackers out of the yard.

It was reported that the two attackers returned later that day in the company of 11 other males, who were allegedly armed with knives, cutlasses and a pitchfork. Six of the alleged attackers went into Campbell’s house and dragged him outside.

The men then allegedly chopped and stabbed Campbell until he collapsed to the ground, before making good their escape. Campbell’s neighbours then rushed to his assistance and carried him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in an unconscious state where he succumbed to his injuries seven days later.

An autopsy was conducted and it was revealed that Campbell died from a punctured liver. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The police are still to locate the other 11 suspects.