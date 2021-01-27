Open letter to all Guyanese

Latest update January 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Fellow Citizens,

Kaieteur News – In the oil business, no insurance means no protection. No protection means high exposure. High exposure spells danger.
This is what Guyana could potentially face in light of our leaders’ stubborn refusal to demand that Exxon take out the appropriate and adequate insurance coverage to protect us in the event of an oil spill. We are like people sleeping in a house without a roof. This foolhardy omission is enough to keep every Guyanese awake at night, worried about what can happen in the event of an oil spill.
Fellow citizens, one massive spill could wipe out our future. A major oil spill will destroy our fishing grounds. Oil will seep into our agricultural lands destroying the one sure source of our livelihoods. Oil will line our foreshores and destroy the mangroves, which protect us from the ocean. It will cause lasting environmental, ecological and economic damage. It will cripple our economy. One simple mistake or accident can reduce all of us to paupers.
And worse yet: everything it does to us, it will do to our neighbouring countries. Who will foot the bill to compensate them Guyana? As long as you, the Guyanese people, remain silent and do not speak out, our leaders will continue to act with impunity, ignoring what needs to be done to protect you and your children’s future.
Fellow citizens: raise your voices! Speak up! Don’t let them force us further into poverty and destitution. Demand that the government obtains adequate oil spill insurance. Now!
Glenn Lall
Publisher,

