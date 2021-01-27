Man charged with stealing motorcycles, granted bail

Latest update January 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man was on Monday placed on a total of $100,000 bail for allegedly stealing two motorcycles.
The defendant, Patrick Letlow, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates Court before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. He is charged for breaking and entering and armed robbery.
He denied the charge, which stated that on December 22, 2020, he broke into the home of Christy Orna and stole one Honda motorcycle bearing registration number CJ 8848 valued at $185,000, property of Romeo London.
Letlow also denied the latter charge which alleged that on December 23, 2020, at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, and while in the company of another and armed with a handgun, he robbed Romeo London of one Honda XR motorcycle bearing registration number CK 5849 valued at $490,000.
Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted Letlow bail and adjourned the matter.
