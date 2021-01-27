Labour Ministry looking to develop an employability strategy in upcoming Conference

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) is looking at developing a National Strategy that would address issues of employability as it relates to youth, persons with disabilities, retirees, university students and non-violent offenders and vocational education in a two-day National Conference which is slated for March.

This was confirmed during a meeting that was held on Monday, with the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton; CEO of the BIT, Richard Maughn; Chairman of BIT, David Armagon and several other stakeholders where they agreed to set up a steering committee to execute the two-day event.

The objective of the conference is to share experiences and receive intelligence from beneficiaries of training programmes implemented by BIT and other national agencies and to develop a conceptual framework specific to national contexts to inform labour market demands.

The intelligence obtained from the conference would be used to inform the design and implementation of training and educational programmes that correspond to labour needs in an increasingly dynamic and demanding market.

Therefore, engaging in the discussion with the labour market is necessary since it would qualify and adjust, refine and define the type of training the Ministry provides and endorses to increase the possibilities for and employability of Guyanese.

During the meeting, Minister Hamilton highlighted that the conference will address the nation’s current and future training needs, particularly as new industries emerge.

The Minister added that while there are training institutions across the country with different curricula, they are working in isolations and, in some instances, are providing training that is no longer relevant to the particular region. “The Linden Technical Institute which might still be training persons for a bauxite industry that is existing the way it used to be 30 years ago, and therefore, they must think about new things,” the Minister said.

In closing, the committee will comprise officials from Ministry and BIT; Ministry of Education; University of Guyana; the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association(GMSA); the Private Sector; labour unions; and the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).