France wants to build Corentyne River bridge

Kaieteur News – The French Government has expressed its interest in building the Corentyne River bridge for Guyana.

The Corentyne River bridge is part of government’s plan to link Guyana with neighbouring Suriname.

Meeting with the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Monday, was the Ambassador of the French Public to Guyana, Antoine Joly and his team.

Joly was accompanied by Jean-Francois Gerin, Mr. Christophe Sureau, Mrs. Christine Sureau, Mr. Yorgo Hernandez and Mr. Philippe Lamouret.

According a release by the Ministry of Public Works, Joly shared interest in the maintenance Guyana’s vessels and the building of the Corentyne River bridge.

The Public Works Minister told Kaieteur News that the French Government has not revealed the details of its interest – whether they want to finance the project or send a company to build it.

Edghill added that France is responding to an advertisement carried in the daily newspapers regarding an expression of interest in the Corentyne River bridge project.

He continued that the closing date for submissions will be on the 15th of February and only then will Guyana know what type of interest the French Government has in the project.

Plans for a bridge linking Guyana with Suriname began in 2019.

Former Minister of Public Infrastructure under the previous administration, David Patterson was quoted by this newspaper saying that one of the priority projects between Guyana and Suriname would be a bridge across the Corentyne River.

In latter half of 2020, both countries Guyana and Suriname committed to the idea of constructing the bridge.

The current administration also steamed ahead with the plans in October and together with a delegation from the Suriname Government visited the proposed site for its construction.

The Corentyne River bridge, they had pointed out will link South Drain, Suriname and Moleson Creek.

The following month a formal agreement was signed between the two governments in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during President Irfaan Ali’s visit to Suriname.

In December, both Guyana and Suriname, had invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for consultancy services for the construction of a bridge connecting both countries.

A notice was also published detailing that the objective of the consultancy is to conduct a feasibility study, including environmental and social impact assessments and the preparation of detailed designs, drawings, cost estimates and bid documents for the bridge.