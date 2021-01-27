CG Insurance Super 50 Cup features exciting names

Kaieteur News – A busy new year of cricket is kicking off with a bang with the start of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua on February 7. The 19 action-packed matches are expected to provide much entertainment with the six big regional rival teams and a host of big West Indies names and exciting young talent.

The final will be played on the 27 February at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), and is the final match of 13 games to be broadcasted live on TV from CCG, with the other six games being streamed live on the WindiesCricket.com website and YouTube channel.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes bowl off the first game at CCG on February 7 against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, the 2017-18 Champions with Guyana Jaguars playing Barbados Pride the following day. Jamaica Scorpions and the T&T Red Force start their campaigns at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) on February 11.

Among the big names in the tournament are Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Shimron Heymyer, Hayden Walsh Jr., Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Fletcher. The 2019-20 Super50 Cup Champions, the West Indies Emerging Players are not able to defend their title due to COVID constraints.

More news on where to watch, listen to and follow the CG Insurance Super50 Cup will be coming out on the windiescricket.com website and our social channels in the coming days. It’s going to be a fantastic three weeks of 50-over cricket.

The West Indies tour of Bangladesh kicked off this past week with the ODI series. Although the results were disappointing for the young squad of developing players, the tour has given an opportunity to many young players to experience international cricket and overseas cricket conditions. The first ODI featured six debutants for the first time in our history.

Akeal Hosein is one of the bright new hopefuls who put on a stand-out bowling performance in the first ODI, including the wicket of world #1 all rounder Shakib al-Hasan, and showed us that he is one to lookout for.

West Indies Women’s Team in Camp with New Coach Walsh

New decade, New Year and new coach. 2021, is heralded by Courtney Walsh taking over the reins of the West Indies Women’s team. The squad and coaching staff have assembled at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua for a three-week training camp, which Coach Walsh is using to set the future foundation for the team.

Twenty-four of the region’s women’s cricketers will be working with the new-look coaching staff led by Walsh including former West Indies players Corey Collymore and Robert Samuels.

ICC Women’s Players of the Decade

The West Indies Women continue to fly the flag proudly for the region and three are celebrating fantastic recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC) having been voted into the ICC’s Women’s ODI and T20I teams of the decade. Captain Stafanie Taylor is joined in the T20I team of the decade by all-rounder Deandra Dottin and in the ODI team of the decade by spinner Anisa Mohammed. These three inspirational women sit alongside some incredible women cricketers from around the world.

For every CG Insurance Super50 Cup match and West Indies International, don’t forget that we provide live ball-by-ball (BBB) coverage on windiescricket.com in your Live Match Centre.