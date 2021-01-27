Bids received for upgrade of regional hospitals

Latest update January 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 12 ¬¬¬¬-bids for three government ministries at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets. One notable project from these bids included the procurement of a consultancy services for the design and supervision of civil works for the upgrade of three regional hospitals, namely West Demerara, Bartica and Suddie.
Kaieteur News had previously reported that the government is set to commence works estimated at US$17.5 million on these three regional hospitals this year. This had been disclosed by the Minister who had said that the US$17.5 million was given to Guyana through a line of credit by the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India.
The line of credit was inked by former Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan and an EXIM Bank representative Sailesh Prashad in July 2017. Guyana was given 20 years to repay the loan at an interest rate of 1.75 percent per annum. A five-year moratorium period was also given, which means that for the five-year period, Guyana will not be required to make any payments.
Despite receiving the line of credit, the previous A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government did not commence works on the hospitals. The new administration, however, had decided to revamp the project upon taking office in August of last year.
Kaieteur News understands that the upgrades on each hospital will feature the restructuring and construction of theatres, the implementation of modernized medical equipment, additional beds being provided, as well as stations for nurses. It was also stated that the upgrades at each hospital would take the pressure off the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Below are the companies and their bids.
Ministry of Health
Consultancy services for design and supervision of civil works for the upgrade of three regional hospitals, namely West Demerara, Bartica and Suddie
Guyana Power Light
Power Utility Upgrading Programme: Procurement of tokens for the Social Management Programme
Office of the Prime Minister
Supply of line hardware for Akawini
Supply line hardware for Kabakaburi
