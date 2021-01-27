Bandit beats youth for throwing away phone

Latest update January 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Linden youth was beaten on Monday by an armed bandit after he chose to throw away his cellphone during a robbery.
According to police, the young man and his 18-year-old friend were approached by the two bandits, both armed with guns, around 22:00hrs at Fox Hill Foot, Half Mile, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten.
The men held them at gunpoint while they were sitting at a street corner and told them not to move. His friend became fearful for his life and allowed them to take away his ZTE Android cellphone worth some $21,000.
The young man, however took his cellphone and threw away into his neighbour’s yard which was located a short distance away.
Police were told that one of the gunmen, became annoyed at the youth and began beating him with the gun, leaving him injured. They then made good their escape by running away. Cops are on the lookout for the armed bandits.
