The Kaieteur News publisher has my vote

Dear Editor,

In a nutshell, the actions asked for (getting on board) in the article: “Message from the publisher of KN to our professionals” with emphasis on the giveaway of the oil blocks and sell outs of rights to our resources is only likely to occur if we non-whites by nature were Activists. Unfortunately, we aren’t. We are more comfortable spending unproductive time on social media, which are nothing but toxic platforms.

Scores of letters have been submitted to KN on various matters concerning all the “soft spots”, with the Oil & Gas Issues, but it’s not gaining much traction. Elsewhere, just one public letter/ commentary, on a similar subject matter; would spur a government into action. We haven’t got that built in activism in our blood. This is now a world of social activism, with climate Change and an eco-friendly environment, at the top of the list.

On the flip side of the coin, this government compared to the previous regime, is doing a darn darn darn better job in terms of obvious accomplishments. (e.g Infrastructure Development, just to name one).

If we continue on this same path, with serious oil & gas issues not being addressed (dismissed); the publisher could run for President, at the next election cycle. A lot can happen in four years, and specifically in this area concerning oil and resources-It is a clear social mandate. Maybe rebranding and reimaging an existing party; say the opposition. (Maybe even renaming it-Start Afresh). That entire old school of people with ideas are for a different era. Make it an all-inclusive party. Distinguishing none. Or the publisher can form a new party.

This is just a thought, but the Kaieteur News publisher has my vote.

Yours truly

Chi Kansi