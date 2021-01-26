RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams hosts Star Sports Tribute to Law Enforcement Programmes

– Makes donation to Police Force

Four outstanding Police Officers from the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost were honoured by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS on Wednesday last. The Officers honoured were Constables 25410 Travis Cort, 13282 Melissa Crandon, 23656 Omkar Sooknanan and 21834 Randolph Mc Pherson. The awardees were honoured under the RHTYSC/Star Sports Tribute to Law Enforcement Programme.

Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu stated that the cricket teams and the management of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation were very impressive by the dedication and hard work of the officers attached to the Outpost. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster after a discussion with the Head of the Outpost, Sgt Melville, agreed to host an annual award ceremony under the RHTYSC Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers programme.

The four officers were selected by the Police Force based on their attitude, commitment and hard work. Naidu, committed the club to working along with the Outpost as part of its annual Say No to Crime campaign. The Rose Hall Town Police Outpost has over the years received numerous donations from the club including bicycles, Television Set, DVD player, stationery, chairs, sports gears and kitchen utensils.

Naidu urged the four awardees to uphold their high standards and to continue to work hard every day to make sure that the small township is kept safe and secure. The RHTYSC, he disclosed, every year hosts dozens of award ceremonies to honour heroes and these include teachers, retired teachers, law enforcement officers, medical workers, sports persons, outstanding students, community volunteers and role models among others. Each of the awardees received a trophy, medal and a collection of gifts.

Meanwhile, the RHTYSC in a joint project with its parent body, the St. Francis Community Developers, last week handed over a large amount of much needed items to assist the Police Outpost to fulfill its mandate. The joint donation included mattress, kitchen utensils, foam boards, hand sink, cleaning detergents, clocks, electric fans and stove. The cricket teams also donated a quantity of face masks, face shields, hand sanitizers, cleaning detergents and COVID-19 posters to the Outpost as part of their COVID-19 response.

Asst Secretary/CEO Naidu and Vice President Mark Papannah also visited the Office of the Region Six Commander Mr. Jairam Ramlakhan and handed over one thousand anti-crime stickers to the Police Force.

The stickers, which bear the phone numbers of every police station in the Ancient County, would be distributed free of cost to business places and residents. The stickers project was a joint project of the RHTYSC, Berbice Cricket Board and F/H Printery of Georgetown.

Commander Jairam Ramlakhan expressed gratitude to the donors for their cooperation and hailed the outstanding work of the club.