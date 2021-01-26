Pensioner chopped to death by cop

Kaieteur News – Patrick George, a pensioner, who was chopped some three times about his body last Sunday afternoon, was found dead in his yard yesterday morning. The 73-year-old man is said to be a resident of Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.

According to reports, the man was chopped by a police sergeant, who claimed that he acted in self-defence. Kaieteur News understands that the policeman was at the time doing some enhancement work in his Onderneeming yard, when he was allegedly attacked by the pensioner.

This publication understands that the men are neighbours and a zinc fence divides their properties. The sergeant told police that George pulled a zinc sheet from the fence and approached him with a cutlass and a piece of metal.

The sergeant, who was at the time also armed with a cutlass, retaliated by chopping the pensioner. The elderly man reportedly dropped his cutlass and the piece of metal and escaped through the said zinc fence.

Yesterday, at about 10:00 hrs., police went to the home of the pensioner, he was found lying on his steps motionless, with chop wounds to his forehead, wrist and chest.

George’s body was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The body has since been taken to the Charity Mortuary. The police sergeant, on the other hand, is currently under close arrest, as a probe in the matter continues.