Ministry records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Jan 26, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported 19 new infections of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries yesterday. This was stated in its daily dashboard update, which shows that COVID-19 cases increased to 7,317 and the total number of recoveries increased to 6,431.
The dashboard also shows that six patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 670 in home isolation, 38 in institutional isolation and six in institutional quarantine.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 172.

