Medical Student drowns at St. Ignatius Creek

Kaieteur News – The family of Kimberlee Yow, 24, a medical student of St. Ignatius Village, has been thrown into a state of despair after she reportedly drowned at a creek, which is located at the back of the village.

Kaieteur News understands that Yow was a third year student of the University of Guyana.

The incident, according to reports, occurred around 16:30 hrs. last Sunday at Kumu Creek, St. Ignatius, Central Rupununi, Region Nine. At the time, the young woman was on an outing with friends. They were said to be imbibing alcohol.

Reports are that Yow was sitting on the edge of the creek when she reportedly fell into the water. The current reportedly caused her to drift away and she eventually was submerged. After she did not resurface, an alarm was raised and a search was conducted. About an hour later, her motionless body was recovered.

The young woman was taken to the Lethem Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Yow’s body is currently at the Lethem Public Hospital mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem. Investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, one of Yow’s classmates, Daryl Chambers, in an invited comment said, “Kim was one of my closest friends. I met her at the University of Guyana back in 2018 when we started our Bachelor’s of Science in Optometry programme. We’re currently in our third year, so next year would have been our final year and we would have been graduating together. She was loved by everyone in class because of her really kind heart and spirit.”

Chambers added that Kimberlee was a former Hinterland Scholarship Student. When asked about the last time she spoke with Kimberlee, Chambers recalled that she spoke with her the day before the incident because it was her birthday. Chambers said, “she wished me happy birthday and asked what were my plans for my birthday.” According to Chambers, her classmates have all been in a state of shock and disbelief upon learning of Yow’s demise.