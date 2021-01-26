Lewd music in minibus

Dear Editor

I exited a 42 bus on Saturday afternoon in Stabroek and decided to have a word with the driver. I asked him whether it was necessary for him to play such lewd and explicit music just to attract passengers? He looked at me totally perplexed as if he hadn’t heard any of the lyrics that had entertained us all the way from Diamond. For me they reached the depths of depravity, but in usual fashion all the passengers sat tight-lipped with their heads straight.

Anyhow the driver eventually caught himself and understanding my drift, he started to apologies. At the same time his buddy came to exchange a CD and overheard part of the conversation. ‘If you don’t like the music then get off the bus the buddy started and proceeded to make a scene in the bus park.

When I had finished talking and went to leave the park, the buddy was directly in my path, pointing me out to another guy and complaining about what he’d heard. I looked at him and I said, “That’s right, yes I complained about the music”. What happened next was almost comical. I heard remarks being shouted at me from different people.

Here are some I remember. Go back which part you come from (due to my accent); you must walk with your radio; you must get taxi; you must use ear plugs; I stood there and asked a question. “So I’m not allowed to have an opinion?” That’s when an older looking tout, turned to me and said “It’s public transport’. I answered “Meaning?”. He said “If you don’t like the music tell the driver”. I said “I did and look at all this”. The derogatory remarks continued to flow until a woman said to me “Don’t bother with them” and guided me away.

Would the driver play that type of music for his mother or younger sister his granny or daughter? No, but it’s okay to play it for a total group of strangers and if they don’t like it, he doesn’t care because no passenger has the guts to tell him, Take that damn nonsense off! Therefore, the driver will never know the impact the ‘music’ is having on the passenger’s psychological wellbeing as it takes them to a seedy world where everything starts and ends with a woman’s private parts.

People, don’t be brainwashed into ignorance like ‘the buddy’ who was offended because I had an opinion and spoke out. I just want better for Guyana and the Guyanese people. Lewd music does not reflect us as a people or our culture. It should be enjoyed privately in the comfort of homes, not on ‘public’ transport. It is causing more psychological damage to young people than you can imagine.

Yours truly,

Lorraine Harris