Herstelling block maker’s murder trial set to commence in High Court

Kaieteur News – A mixed 12-member jury has been empanelled before Justice Navindra Singh for the trial of Beverly Persaud and the man she allegedly hired to kill her husband, Nathan Persaud, on September 10, 2015.

Beverly Persaud, formerly of Lot 56 Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara and Oswald Junior Yaw, also known as Leow, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown are accused of killing Nathan Persaud, a block maker.

The killing allegedly stemmed from an agreement that saw Beverly Persaud promising Yaw money, as an inducement for him to consider causing the death of her husband.

The two were committed to stand trial at the Georgetown High Court in 2017. Back then, City Magistrate Judy Latchman had noted that through the caution statements and oral statement, the two murder accused implicated themselves in the commission of the crime.

According to reports, Nathan Persaud was found lying face down in the living room of his Lot 66 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara home. His body bore a stab wound to his chest and the back of his head was bashed in.

Police recovered a hammer, two knives and a piece of rock, all of which had blood stains from the crime scene.

Beverly Persaud was arrested and interrogated by police hours after her husband was killed. She reportedly confessed to orchestrating the plot to end the life of her estranged spouse and allegedly hired Yaw and promised him $1.7M.

After the father of four was killed, a strange man, now believed to be Yaw, was reportedly seen leaving his yard.

Beverly and her husband had been separated for some time prior to his death. It is alleged that the killing might have stemmed from a property dispute between the couple that was engaging the courts.