Exxon can afford fuh give we free current

Jan 26, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Exxon gat we where dem want we: around dem little finger. Dem gat things ‘locked.’ They just have to snap dem fingers and we leaders jumping to attention. Exxon does not even have to flex its muscles. It is getting wat it wants. Guyanese must seriously ask demselves how it is dat our leaders are bending over so easy to satisfy Exxon.
Exxon gat we leaders paying each household $25,000. Dem calling it COVID-19 cash grant. But de government nah talking about free electricity from de gas plant. Exxon can supply enough gas to ensure dat none of we ever gat fuh pay electricity bill ever again.
De Hap-New+Hay Eff See bin trying fuh get Exxon fuh sell we de gas cheap. Dem boys wan know wat nonsense is dis. If somebody throwing away something, yuh does offer fuh pay fuh it? De fact dat dem throwing it away means dem nah gat use fuh it.
Dem boys seh de fuss thing dem negotiators should do is to demand dat Exxon build de pipeline and de gas plant free of cost. Dem gan do it. Dem wan stay in Guyana and dat is nothing fuh dem fuh afford.
And pun top of dat, we nah get no proper signing bonus. So Exxon owes de country.
Dem boys seh we deserve free electricity fuh de rest of we life. And it can happen given de amount of gas wah producing and de amount of money wah we losing as a result of dem crockish contracts.
Talk half and wait fuh see if we gan get free electricity when de gas plant build.

