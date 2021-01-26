Driver flees scene after hitting down six pedestrians

Latest update January 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police are hunting a driver, who on Sunday reportedly struck down six pedestrians, five of them children, along the Canal Number One Access Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Hospitalized are Lilowattie Barnabas, 29, Alana Grant, 15, Rajin Mahendranauth, 8, Esha Mahendranauth, 8, Tanesha Mahendranauth, 7, and Mesha Margar, 3.
According to police, the pedestrians were struck down around 17:05 hrs. while standing on the grass parapet located on the southern side of the road.
Eyewitnesses told police that the driver was speeding west along the same side of the road with the pedestrians, when he decided to undertake another vehicle in front of him.
He reportedly lost control of his car and ended up on the grass parapet hitting down the six pedestrians in the process.
Instead of stopping to assist them, he sped away from the scene.
The pedestrians received multiple injuries to their bodies and had to be picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where they were admitted.
Jan 26, 2021
Jan 26, 2021
Jan 25, 2021
Jan 25, 2021
Jan 25, 2021
