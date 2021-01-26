Latest update January 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Driver flees scene after hitting down six pedestrians

Jan 26, 2021 News

A photo of the Canal Number One Access Road.

Kaieteur News – Police are hunting a driver, who on Sunday reportedly struck down six pedestrians, five of them children, along the Canal Number One Access Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Hospitalized are Lilowattie Barnabas, 29, Alana Grant, 15, Rajin Mahendranauth, 8, Esha Mahendranauth, 8, Tanesha Mahendranauth, 7, and Mesha Margar, 3.
According to police, the pedestrians were struck down around 17:05 hrs. while standing on the grass parapet located on the southern side of the road.
Eyewitnesses told police that the driver was speeding west along the same side of the road with the pedestrians, when he decided to undertake another vehicle in front of him.
He reportedly lost control of his car and ended up on the grass parapet hitting down the six pedestrians in the process.
Instead of stopping to assist them, he sped away from the scene.
The pedestrians received multiple injuries to their bodies and had to be picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where they were admitted.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams hosts Star Sports Tribute to Law Enforcement Programmes

RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams hosts Star Sports Tribute to Law Enforcement...

Jan 26, 2021

– Makes donation to Police Force Four outstanding Police Officers from the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost were honoured by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS...
Read More
Ali, Austin star as Movements Family triumph

Ali, Austin star as Movements Family triumph

Jan 26, 2021

Ambrose feels ex-players not involved enough in Windies cricket Says greatest achievement was representing West Indies

Ambrose feels ex-players not involved enough in...

Jan 26, 2021

Minister of MCYS continues meaningful community engagement with visit to Reg 3

Minister of MCYS continues meaningful community...

Jan 25, 2021

Cricket Development Programme 2021 RHTYSC Cricket teams donate to BCB and UCCA

Cricket Development Programme 2021 RHTYSC Cricket...

Jan 25, 2021

Works underway at South Dakota Circuit until January 26

Works underway at South Dakota Circuit until...

Jan 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]