Ali, Austin star as Movements Family triumph

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Uttamkumar Isurdeen (in wheelchair) with members of V-Net Vipers and Mahdia cricket teams.

Sterling performances from Ershad Ali and Raydon Austin guided Movements Family of Mahdia to victory in a three-match charitable T10 tapeball series against V Net Vipers on Sunday last at the Everest Cricket Club.

Uttamkumar Isurdeen receives the donation from Minister Pauline Sukhai.

Raydon Austin accepts his prize from Minister Pauline Sukhai.

V Net Vipers were bowled out for 50 in eight overs, batting first in the opening fixture. Quentin Sampson made 22 with three sixes, while Raydon Austin grabbed 3-4 and Ali claimed 3-16.
Movements Family responded with 51-6 in eight overs. Andrew Gibson made 15 as Malcolm Hubbard took 2-16.
V Net Vipers scored 113-6 taking first strike in the second encounter. Sampson struck five sixes in a top score of 36, while Kemol Savory made 27 with one four and two sixes and Kevon Boodie 12. Beepaul Bandoo took 2-4. Movements Family replied with 116-4 in 9.5 overs. Andrew Gibson stroked one four and five sixes in scoring 41, Ali hit fives sixes in a quick fire 36 and Ricardo Adams 13 not out with two sixes. Kemol Savory took 2-6.
In the final encounter, Movements Family managed 110-3, batting first. Omesh Danram clobbered three fours and a similar number of sixes in a brisk 43, while Paul Tyrell scored 37 with three sixes and Ali 25 which contained one four and two sixes.
V Net Vipers threatened before they were restricted for 105-7. Alex Rodrigues scored 44 including one four and four sixes, while Richie Looknauth slammed three sixes in 18 not out and Mark Jeffers got 13. Ali had 2-18.
Ali with 70 runs was given the best batsman prize, while Austin took the bowler trophy after taking five wickets. Movements Family received a trophy and $100,000 which they donated to 11 year-old member of Everest CC Narindra Isurdeen. He attends Aurora Primary School on the Essequibo Coast.
Uttamkumar Isurdeen father of Narindra expressed gratitude to the teams, while Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai lauded the organizers for assisting the Isurdeen family.
The management of both teams thanked Trophy Stall and the executives of the Everest Cricket Club.
The event which was sponsored by V Net Communications, Movements Family and Trophy Stall was also held as part of birthday celebrations of Rajkumar Singh of Movements Family. (Zaheer Mohamed)

 

 

