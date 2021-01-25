Works underway at South Dakota Circuit until January 26

Latest update January 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 25, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The South Dakota circuit is reportedly closed until January 26 according to president of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), Rameez Mohamed.
Last week, the club president, Rameez Mohamed, announced a shift in the date for the season-opening endurance meet due to emergency works that had to be done to the track.
Works commenced last Tuesday and as a result the club decided to close the venue to ensure that the ongoing work is not hampered.
“The contractors had requested that we close the areas where they have to work because they do not want to be working and have cars speeding by,” the GMR&SC boss noted.
Mohamed continued, “The additional week that we have now gained by pushing the event from the 24th to the 31st, also gives competitors some more time to work on their machines.”
He highlighted that there was a brief test and tune event on the 18th, when prospective competitors had a chance to check their machines and there is likely to be another one before the official event to allow same.
“We had a really good day last Sunday when a lot of guys had the chance to test their cars and the track and such.”
The GMR&SC has explained that special covid-19 rules and protocols will be provided in the coming week to ensure the safety of drivers, mechanics, officials and everyone involved at the event.
Prospective competitors are reminded that helmets and gloves are required and those interested in competing are asked to make contact with the GMR&SC via their Albert Street office.
