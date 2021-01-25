Two new COVID-19 fatalities added to country’s death toll

Latest update January 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported two new COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, a 78-year-old male from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and a 60-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica). According to their press release, both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 172 deaths.
They also reported 76 new infections via their daily dashboard update yesterday which increases the country’s COVID-19 case toll to 7,298.
The dashboard also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 713 in home isolation, 36 in institutional isolation and 13 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,370 persons have recovered from the virus with nine new recoveries recorded yesterday.
Jan 25, 2021Selected grounds across Guyana to be converted to Leisure and Recreational Parks Despite the ongoing challenges being presented by covid-19, Minister of Culture Youth and Sport (MCYS) Charles Ramson...
Jan 25, 2021
Jan 25, 2021
Jan 24, 2021
Jan 24, 2021
Jan 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – Once again, I lament the horrible levels of mediocrity in Guyanese journalism. I do not believe you... more
Kaieteur News – A new era of broadcasting has emerged but will a new breed of broadcasters arise. There is now a multiplicity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]