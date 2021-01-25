Latest update January 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Two new COVID-19 fatalities added to country’s death toll

Jan 25, 2021 News

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported two new COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, a 78-year-old male from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and a 60-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica). According to their press release, both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 172 deaths.
They also reported 76 new infections via their daily dashboard update yesterday which increases the country’s COVID-19 case toll to 7,298.
The dashboard also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 713 in home isolation, 36 in institutional isolation and 13 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,370 persons have recovered from the virus with nine new recoveries recorded yesterday.

 

