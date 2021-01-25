Superbet employee robbed of $162,700 while closing shop

Latest update January 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A Superbet employee was on Saturday robbed of $162,700 while she was closing up her shop. The victim has been identified as Shakule Khan, 29, of Belle West, West Bank Demerara.
According to a police report, Khan was robbed of a bag containing the cash, which is the property of Superbet. The report stated that the incident occurred around 18:45hrs at First Street Patentia, West Bank Demerara.
Khan was allegedly robbed by a lone bandit. The woman told the police that she was in the process of closing the front door of the shop with a padlock when she heard a male voice saying, “Don’t move!”
The bandit then reportedly grabbed Khan’s bag and made good his escape on foot in a northern direction. The police were alerted and when the ranks arrived, they made checks around the area. The suspect however was not located. The investigation into the alleged robbery is ongoing.

