Porter injured after being pinned by truck on Mazaruni trail

Jan 25, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A porter, 40, is now hospitalised after being pinned by a truck last Saturday along the Toraturu Trail, Mazaruni, Region Seven.
The porter, Odit Narine Persaud of Essequibo, was reportedly working on the truck at the time.
According to police, the incident took place around 13:30hrs.
Investigators reported that the truck was decending a hill when its driver lost control causing it to turn turtle along the hill. Persaud was pinned underneath the truck and had to be pulled out. He was rushed to nearest health outpost and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted.
Persaud received multiple injuries to his body and a broken right leg. Investigators revealed that his condition at the moment is regarded as stable.

