Porter injured after being pinned by truck on Mazaruni trail

Latest update January 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A porter, 40, is now hospitalised after being pinned by a truck last Saturday along the Toraturu Trail, Mazaruni, Region Seven.
The porter, Odit Narine Persaud of Essequibo, was reportedly working on the truck at the time.
According to police, the incident took place around 13:30hrs.
Investigators reported that the truck was decending a hill when its driver lost control causing it to turn turtle along the hill. Persaud was pinned underneath the truck and had to be pulled out. He was rushed to nearest health outpost and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted.
Persaud received multiple injuries to his body and a broken right leg. Investigators revealed that his condition at the moment is regarded as stable.
Jan 25, 2021Selected grounds across Guyana to be converted to Leisure and Recreational Parks Despite the ongoing challenges being presented by covid-19, Minister of Culture Youth and Sport (MCYS) Charles Ramson...
Jan 25, 2021
Jan 25, 2021
Jan 24, 2021
Jan 24, 2021
Jan 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – Once again, I lament the horrible levels of mediocrity in Guyanese journalism. I do not believe you... more
Kaieteur News – A new era of broadcasting has emerged but will a new breed of broadcasters arise. There is now a multiplicity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]