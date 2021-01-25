Motorcyclist killed in Linden accident

Latest update January 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The family of Adriel Drakes, 26, of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar has been thrown into a state of mourning after he was killed in an accident in Linden on Saturday afternoon.
According to the police report, the accident occurred around 16:30hrs on Sir David Rose Avenue, Mackenzie. Kaieteur News understands that a motorcar driven by Clifton Cadogan, 68, of Blue Berry Hill, was travelling north on the western side of the road while the motorcycle was travelling in the opposite direction reportedly at a fast rate. Reports are that while he was negotiating a left bend, Drakes lost control of his motorcycle and ended up colliding with the right side front of the car. As a result of that, he fell onto the roadway where he received injuries about his body. He was picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious state and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by a doctor. Drakes later succumbed while receiving treatment.
Kaieteur News understands that the driver has since been taken into custody and is assisting with the investigations.
