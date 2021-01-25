Latest update January 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Minister of MCYS continues meaningful community engagement with visit to Reg 3

Jan 25, 2021 Sports

Selected grounds across Guyana to be converted to Leisure and Recreational Parks

Minister Ramson Jr. (center) hands over sports gear to members of the Meten Meer Zorg Sports club.

A footballer (foreground) shows off his boots received from Minister Ramson Jr. who greets a community member.

These members of the Tuschen Community are elated to receive gear from Minister Ramson Jr.

Minister Ramson seen engaging members of the Tuschen sports community.

Despite the ongoing challenges being presented by covid-19, Minister of Culture Youth and Sport (MCYS) Charles Ramson Jr. has been making the rounds as he gets to know administrators and other stakeholders across Guyana as well as get hands on experience as to the real needs.
This past weekend, Saturday to be exact, Minister Ramson was on the West Demerara and East Bank Essequibo where he visited a number of grounds and met with dozens of individuals, all activities taking place under the guidelines and protocols that have been mandated by the National Covid-19 Task Force.
Minister Ramson commented on Saturday’s visit: “This is part of my consultation with communities so that I could get a good assessment of their needs for the state and condition of the community centres … in addition some of the grounds across the country will be converted to leisure and recreational parks so that they could better serve communities and families. So this is the beginning of that process too, which is community engagement, involvement and support.”
The centres and grounds visited were Tuschen, Meten-Meer-Zorg, Zeeburg, Cornelia Ida, Zeelugt, Leonora, Crane and Goed Furtuin. Some of the clubs were recipients of sports gear, compliments of minister Ramson and the MCYS.

