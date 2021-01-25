Minister of MCYS continues meaningful community engagement with visit to Reg 3

Selected grounds across Guyana to be converted to Leisure and Recreational Parks

Despite the ongoing challenges being presented by covid-19, Minister of Culture Youth and Sport (MCYS) Charles Ramson Jr. has been making the rounds as he gets to know administrators and other stakeholders across Guyana as well as get hands on experience as to the real needs.

This past weekend, Saturday to be exact, Minister Ramson was on the West Demerara and East Bank Essequibo where he visited a number of grounds and met with dozens of individuals, all activities taking place under the guidelines and protocols that have been mandated by the National Covid-19 Task Force.

Minister Ramson commented on Saturday’s visit: “This is part of my consultation with communities so that I could get a good assessment of their needs for the state and condition of the community centres … in addition some of the grounds across the country will be converted to leisure and recreational parks so that they could better serve communities and families. So this is the beginning of that process too, which is community engagement, involvement and support.”

The centres and grounds visited were Tuschen, Meten-Meer-Zorg, Zeeburg, Cornelia Ida, Zeelugt, Leonora, Crane and Goed Furtuin. Some of the clubs were recipients of sports gear, compliments of minister Ramson and the MCYS.