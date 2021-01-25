Man survives three bullets in execution attempt

Kaieteur News – A labourer, 22, yesterday, survived three bullets in an execution attempt at Barbie Dam, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Osafo Johnson, a resident of East La Penitence, was reportedly shot around 04:45hrs by four gunmen.

According to police, Johnson and his common-law wife were at the time heading home from a party held at Tower Hotel on Main Street in a car. The car was driven by an acquaintance of Johnson who was about to drop them off at Barbie Dam when two other cars drove up from behind and blocked the path.

Four men stepped out from the car and called Johnson by his name. Johnson then grabbed his spouse by her hand, exited the car they were in, and ran. Investigators were told that the men opened fire behind them and Johnson fell. The men then re-entered their cars and sped off.

Police reported that, Johnson’s wife escaped unhurt but he had to be picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Doctors there discovered that he was struck three times – two to his hand and another to his left side abdomen. He was admitted and a surgery was performed immediately. His condition at the moment, investigators reported is regarded as stable.

His acquaintance who was dropping the couple home has since been detained by cops. The investigation into the attempted execution is ongoing.