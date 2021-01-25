Female guard dodges cutlass to escape bandits

Kaieteur News – A female security guard is counting her blessings after she was able to dodge a cutlass yielding bandit and escape to safety on Tuesday morning last while on her way to work.

The lucky woman has been identified as Colleen Joseph, of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara. Joseph is a security guard attached to Delta Security Service. Kaieteur News understands that Joseph was stationed at a worksite on the East Coast of Demerara but was recently moved to work in Georgetown.

Joseph said that there is a bus that usually collects the early morning workers that are heading to Georgetown. She said, “The first bus that leaves Enterprise would come out every morning at 04:45hrs. This bus would pick me up and some other workers that have to come down to Georgetown very early,”

According to Joseph, she lives six to seven houses away from the corner where the bus would usually pick her up. “I never feel fearful because it’s in my street, so I had no fear of going out there,” She added.

Further to this, Joseph said that on Tuesday morning when she got up, she had a strange feeling but did not pay it much mind. She shared that while leaving her yard, she could not locate the gate keys and so asked her daughter to lock the gate.

On her way out to the corner, she said, “I heard a dog barking but from a distance. So I was like ‘I hope no dog ain’t out there…because I’m afraid of dogs.”

Joseph stated that while she was walking, she heard the sound of a bicycle approaching. She added, “So I turned on my torchlight and when I shine the torchlight ahead of me, it was a bicycle approaching me.”

The woman said she was soon able to see that it was two men on the bicycle but as they passed her, one of the two suspects leaned over and grabbed her bag. However, Joseph said that her bag was wrapped around her hand so she kept holding back her bag.

According to Joseph, she and one of the suspects were in a scuffle over her handbag for some time. Following this, the other bandit grabbed her sweater in an attempt to relieve her of the bag.

She added, “That’s when I saw the guy that was holding my bag, hold the bag with one hand and then he reached for a cutlass that was stick at the back of the bicycle.” The woman said that when she saw the cutlass, she shouted, “Murder! Murder!” The security guard said she continued screaming too.

Joseph then said she did one heavy tug while adding, “Let me tell you this, when I tug myself away from this guy that cutlass come down ‘zloop’ to the side of me. When this cutlass come down to the side of me, I felt so strange because right there and then a millisecond more that cutlass would have either hit me in my head or on my shoulder. I would have either been dead or badly wounded.”

She stated that she continued screaming and that’s when she saw a man coming down the street with a dog and she shouted, “Mr. Mr. you live in this street,” but he did not respond.

Moments later, Joseph said her phone rang and it was her daughter calling her after she heard her mother cries for help. Joseph said she told her daughter to open the door and she ran home, while the bandits made good their escape on the bicycle.

Joseph stated that she did not recognise any of the two suspects but for the rest of the day, she was left shaken by the incident.

Kaieteur News understands that the matter has not been reported to the police since Joseph was not only able to escape unharmed but with all of her belongings intact.