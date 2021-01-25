Detector operator shot in legs by drunk man

Latest update January 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A detector operator, 24, was on Thursday last shot to his legs reportedly by a drunk man at Five Star Landing, North West District, Region One. The man who has since been identified as Satesh Ramnarine of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was shot sometime after 16:30hrs with a shotgun.
Investigators were told that an intoxicated man had entered the building where Ramnarine resided and confronted him in his kitchen. The detector operator was cooking at the time and a brief argument ensued between the two. The man left shortly after but returned five minutes later armed with a shotgun. Ramnarine was at the time standing in front of the building when his friend alerted him to run. The drunk man however took aim and fired a shot. Ramnarine told police that he heard a loud explosion but continued running until he entered an abandoned building close by and locked the door.
He then felt a burning sensation and numbness in both of his legs. After his shooter left, a public-spirited individual rescued him. He was granted some first aid and the person assisted in transporting him in a five-hour-long journey to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was admitted.
Efforts are to be made to apprehend his shooter.
Jan 25, 2021Selected grounds across Guyana to be converted to Leisure and Recreational Parks Despite the ongoing challenges being presented by covid-19, Minister of Culture Youth and Sport (MCYS) Charles Ramson...
Jan 25, 2021
Jan 25, 2021
Jan 24, 2021
Jan 24, 2021
Jan 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – Once again, I lament the horrible levels of mediocrity in Guyanese journalism. I do not believe you... more
Kaieteur News – A new era of broadcasting has emerged but will a new breed of broadcasters arise. There is now a multiplicity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]