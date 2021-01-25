Detector operator shot in legs by drunk man

Kaieteur News – A detector operator, 24, was on Thursday last shot to his legs reportedly by a drunk man at Five Star Landing, North West District, Region One. The man who has since been identified as Satesh Ramnarine of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was shot sometime after 16:30hrs with a shotgun.

Investigators were told that an intoxicated man had entered the building where Ramnarine resided and confronted him in his kitchen. The detector operator was cooking at the time and a brief argument ensued between the two. The man left shortly after but returned five minutes later armed with a shotgun. Ramnarine was at the time standing in front of the building when his friend alerted him to run. The drunk man however took aim and fired a shot. Ramnarine told police that he heard a loud explosion but continued running until he entered an abandoned building close by and locked the door.

He then felt a burning sensation and numbness in both of his legs. After his shooter left, a public-spirited individual rescued him. He was granted some first aid and the person assisted in transporting him in a five-hour-long journey to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was admitted.

Efforts are to be made to apprehend his shooter.