De new generation nat going backwards

Dem boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When yuh support rigging, yuh does find yuhself having to lie pon top of more lies. Yuh entire life does end up becoming one lie after de other.

This is wuh happening to dem vagabonds who did try to steal elections in Guyana. Fuss dem seh how dem win de elections. Dem claim de Statements of Polls gan confirm dem victory.

When de recount start and de Statements of Poll start fuh get expose, de Bingo wah one man bin playing with de numbers, dem tune change. De same ringleaders wah bin claiming dat dem win de elections and dat de recount would prove it, start to cry foul. Dem suddenly concoct a story how dead people and migrants vote. And dem face dry when dem claim dis.

Dem fuhget dat dem mooma and dem poopa bin tell dem dat honesty is de de best policy. Or as de man from St. Vincent seh, “stand up and tek yuh licks like a man.” Some of dem tun thief man by trying fuh steal elections.

Dem only fooling demselves. Even dem strongest supporters know de truth.

Is time fuh change. All de vagabonds wah bin trying to go back in power through de back door should get banished. All dem mouthpieces gat fuh be sent packing.

Dem gat a new generation and dem nah gan allow dem future fuh get spoil by no fascist. Dem bin can’t agree with wah going on and dat is why de riggers gat little public support.

Talk half and tell de riggers dat dem old and cold!