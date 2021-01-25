Cricket Development Programme 2021 RHTYSC Cricket teams donate to BCB and UCCA

Kaieteur News – “We have a belief that the more you share your blessings, the more God would bless you. Over the last twenty-five, we have worked beyond the call of duty to assist our fellow cricket clubs and the Berbice Cricket Board because we want everyone to succeed, not just us. When we are all successful, we would be able to keep more youths from the evil ways of Satan.” Those were the words of Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster as the club made a contribution to the operation of the Berbice Cricket Board.

The donation was done by the ten cricket teams of the club under their massive cricket development programme which seeks to assist other clubs to reach the standards of the RHTYSC. The teams are Poonai Pharmacy Under 12 and Under 13, Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under 19 and Intermediate, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Under 21 and First Division, Metro Females. The teams also handed over a donation to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association.

The BCB received five cricket trophies, stationery, cleaning detergents, security equipment and a set of COVID-19 protective items. The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, the most vibrant sub association in Guyana received five trophies, box of balls, educational posters and COVID-19 protective items including face masks, face shields and hand sanitizers.

The club also handed over four school bags and educational materials to the family of an injured cricketer of No72 Village. The player was badly injured in a fight and Foster, in his capacity of President of the Berbice Cricket Board had committed himself to assisting the family with food hampers, a cricket bat and educational materials. All of the commitments have been fulfilled.

The long serving RHTYSC Secretary/CEO stated the club had struggled a lot during the first five years of its existence and at times was barely able to keep its head above the water, but was able to excelled through a simple theme of hard work, dedication and faith in God. He stated that over the last twenty-five years, the RHTYSC had assisted over one hundred clubs in Berbice along with hundreds of cricketers with cricket gears, uniforms, bicycles, educational materials, food hampers, scorebooks, youth information booklet among others. The club also assisted numerous of its sister clubs financially to aid them to fulfill their mandate.

Foster stated that the RHTYSC is pleased to be the leading cricket club in Berbice but wanted other clubs to step up as it would enable more youths to fulfill their dreams and keep them away from a life of crime and drugs. He committed the RHTYSC to assisting at least forty cricket clubs and 200 youth players in 2021.

BCB Secretary/CEO Angela Haniff expressed gratitude to the RHTYSC for the timely assistance, while UCCA Vice President Sydney Jackman hailed the club as a true friend of the sub association.