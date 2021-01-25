Latest update January 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Bids open for institutional strengthening for probation services

Jan 25, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened ¬¬¬¬-bids for five government ministry at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets. Notable projects from these bids included the procurement of a consultancy firm for the Institutional Strengthening of the Probation Services under the Ministry of Legal Affairs, as well as the Supply and delivery of service connection materials for the Guyana Water Incorporated.

Below are the companies and their bids.

Central Planning and Housing Authority (CH&PA)
Construction of community facility at Sophia Housing Area, Georgetown

 

 

 

Office of the Prime Minister: Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated
Supply of line hardware for Achiwib

 

 

Guyana Water Incorporated
Supply and delivery of service connection materials in five lots

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs
Consulting firm for the Institutional Strengthening of the Probation Services

 

 

Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development
Provision of consultancy services for the design and supervision of the #52 Canje Creek Road

 

