Statement by South Essequibo Cricket Committee on non-selection of Anthony Adams

South Essequibo Cricket Committee (SECC) demands an explanation for the non-selection of Anthony Adams by the Guyana Jaguars selectors. Cricket is a game of love and unity it's that game that brings our Guyanese people and cricketers together.

Therefore, the SECC wishes to make a statement on the non-selection of Anthony Adams and other players from the county of Essequibo by the selectors and coaches of the Cricket Guyana Inc (CGI) Guyana Jaguars Franchise team for this year Regional 50 overs tournament.

The SECC would like to register its displeasure and disappointment with the non-selection of Anthony Adams, especially at a time when Veerasammy Permaul, the leading left-arm spinner, is not available due to Cricket West Indies duty.

We strongly believe that this is the time Adams should have been given his opportunity at the Regional level, after his consistency over the last three years at the CGI franchise competition and academy.

The SECC would like to condemn in the strongest possible terms the treatment given to Adams over the years as it relates to Jaguars selection.

We would like to see the players such as Adams, Kemol Savory, and Ricardo Adams, all of whom are from the county of Essequibo and have done well over the years at the CGI franchise competitions, be treated with respect and be given fair opportunities to represent their country at the senior level.

Undoubtedly, Anthony Adams would have fulfilled the selection criteria with his performances, which are a testimony for the Essequibo Franchise team to be crowned champions in the CGI 50 overs format competitions in 2018 and finished runners-up in 2019 under Adams captaincy.

In the 2018 CGI 50-overs competition, Adams batted at number seven and scored a total of 187 runs with two half centuries, and still managed to capture the award of most wickets a total of 12 wickets and best of 4-26.

In the 2019 CGI 50 overs competition he finished with a total of 189 runs, again with two half-centuries, a best of 65, and captured 13 wickets with a best of 6-26.

It must be noted that the Chairman of Selectors, who is also a former Assistant Coach of Guyana Jaguars, stated in the press, “The criteria is based on performances, you have fitness test involved and you have to consider potential players you can develop. Performances are big but as I said fitness is just as big as performances.”

However, SECC was reliably informed that there are players selected, who have not passed the required fitness test the records are there to show.

We therefore would like to know what grounds and which criteria were used to select those players.

The Cinderella County is known to produce great cricketers and therefore believe this was the right time where players like Anthony, Savory, and Ricardo should have been part and parcel of the Guyana Jaguars team.

The continuous non-selection of Anthony Adams and other Essequibo players cannot be accepted.

The SECC is humbly calling on the selectors, coaches especially, Rayon Griffith, who hails from South Essequibo Coast, and by extension the CGI for an explanation.

We would like for the CGI to conduct a full review of its operations in the selection of players so that it can represent a more unified team, one which the entire country can be proud of.

Otis Roberts

Public Relations Officer

South Essequibo Cricket Committee