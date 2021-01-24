Police raid suspected drug blocks -several arrested

Kaieteur News– Region Four police, yesterday, carried out a raid in several Georgetown areas suspected to be places known for selling drugs. During the raid, ranks searched several houses between 04:30 hrs. and 10:30 hrs. They found 179 grams of suspected marijuana, along with a laptop and four cellphones – articles, which police believe, were stolen. As a result of the discovery, a total of eight persons associated with the items were arrested and taken into police custody.