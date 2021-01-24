Latest update January 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police raid suspected drug blocks -several arrested

Jan 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News– Region Four police, yesterday, carried out a raid in several Georgetown areas suspected to be places known for selling drugs. During the raid, ranks searched several houses between 04:30 hrs. and 10:30 hrs. They found 179 grams of suspected marijuana, along with a laptop and four cellphones – articles, which police believe, were stolen. As a result of the discovery, a total of eight persons associated with the items were arrested and taken into police custody.

The items found by police during the raid.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Jaguars aim to break 16-year barren 50-over run – Return to Antigua where Guyana 1st tasted success in 1980

Jaguars aim to break 16-year barren 50-over run – Return to...

Jan 24, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers A full strength Guyana Jaguars team will aim to lift their tenth Regional 50-over title when this years Regional Super50 bowls off next month in Antigua where...
Read More
Central Police Station Recreation and Sports Hall gets boost

Central Police Station Recreation and Sports Hall...

Jan 24, 2021

MP calls on Sports Minister to curb impulse of Ministerial control and intervention

MP calls on Sports Minister to curb impulse of...

Jan 24, 2021

Statement by South Essequibo Cricket Committee on non-selection of Anthony Adams

Statement by South Essequibo Cricket Committee on...

Jan 24, 2021

AIBA President waives annual fees by members for 2021, regional bodies applaud move

AIBA President waives annual fees by members for...

Jan 24, 2021

Hemraj (5-24 & 109) dominate final practice game at LBI

Hemraj (5-24 & 109) dominate final practice...

Jan 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]