Mechanic stabbed for dropping home another man’s wife

Kaieteur News- A mechanic, who was dropping home another man’s wife on Friday morning, was stabbed four times to his back and abdomen. Reeaz Khan of 14 Clay Brick Road, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara, is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). According to the police, his condition is regarded as stable.

Khan was stabbed around 01:00 hrs. that morning, while dropping home a woman.

Sources revealed that the mechanic was the woman’s “Sweetman” and was stabbed by her husband. Khan told police that while he driving across the Belle West access bridge, the woman’s husband blocked his path with his (the husband’s) car.

He added that both him and the lady’s husband exited their respective cars and started to fight. During the process, the husband pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Khan to his abdomen and back.

The mechanic managed to free himself, rushed back into his car, turned it around and sped off to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. Doctors there transferred him immediately to GPHC, where he was treated and admitted.

Region Three police learnt of the incident and visited the scene but received no information about the woman or her husband. Khan also refused to tell police about his stabber’s address and occupation. He reportedly told investigators that he wants no further action to be taken by police in the matter.