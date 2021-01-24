Latest update January 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man who killed girlfriend in 2017 sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

Jan 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- A man, who killed his then 16-year-old girlfriend in 2017, was recently sentenced to 16 years imprisonment.

Sentenced: Ryan Singh

The sentence was handed down to Ryan Singh, formerly of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, by Justice, Simone Morris-Ramlall, after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Berbice High Court.
Prosecution was led by state prosecutor, Tuanna Hardy, while Singh was represented by Mursaline Bacchus.
Singh, in August 2017, was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Parbattie “Rosanna” Lakhpal, of Lot 369 Number Two Village, East Canje, and Berbice. She was his girlfriend at the time of the murder.

On July 29 2017, Lakhpal’s body was found with her throat slit in the living room of her home just around 13:00 hrs. Singh, with whom she had shared a live-in relationship for more than a year, allegedly slit her throat during a heated argument. He fled the scene and was subsequently arrested in Nickerie, Suriname, nearly two weeks later.
He was handed over to local authorities in Guyana, was charged and remanded to prison for the murder of Lakhpal.

 

