Lusignan Prison too small fuh dem political crooks

Latest update January 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 24, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- Thirty-three years ago, a lockup was built in Stabroek Market. Was not de police wah build it. Was not de market constabulary wah build it. Was not de prison service wah build it. Was not even the Market Committee wah build it.
De lockup was built by de boss man of de Waterfall paper. Well it did help de crime situation in de market. De boss man seh he willing to build another lockup. Dis time though, it can be fuh dem political crooks.
Dem boys wan tell he though dat he nah gat de money fuh build a prison big enough fuh dem political scamps. Not even Lusignan big enough fuh hold dem.
And if you think dem gat racket in de Lusignan Prison, wait till de political crooks end up in deh. It gan be organized crime. And dem political crooks gan be known as ‘cellebrities.’
One time a politician get jail. Two days after, he was on de road a free man. Dem boys ask he “Wah yuh did fuh get jail?”
He answer, “Bribes!”
“So how come you escape jail?”
“Same thing!”
One time a prisoner, meet another prisoner in de lunchroom. De fuss one seh: “We’re really cut off from the news in here. For instance, I never found out the result of the last Presidential elections.”
The other one replied: “Oh, I lost.”
Talk half and remember dat jail and politician is like oil and water.
