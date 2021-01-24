Joinder decries lack of representation in parliamentary standing committees

Kaieteur News-A New and United Guyana (ANUG), The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and The New Movement (TNM), three parties that contested the Match 2, General and Regional Elections as a joinder are decrying their lack of representation in the parliamentary standing committees.

In a statement to the press yesterday, the joinder parties stated that in the recent selection of members for sectoral committees of the National Assembly, the two main political parties, namely the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) went back on their promise of

inclusivity when it came down to a most critical and substantive matter, such as constitutional reform. They said that the parties did this by failing to nominate a member of the joinder to any of the parliamentary committees.

It is against this that the three parties reminded, “Including representation from the smaller parties would have seen greater diversity in views, and undoubtedly, a voice of reason wherever gridlock might arise.”

The joinder’s statement went on to remind that the current standing orders, which govern the selection of these parliamentary committees, perpetuate the two party systems. This, it said, forces all opposition parties to fall under the discretion of the “Opposition Leader”— a position that is held by Joseph Harmon.

“This gives the largest opposition party control over whether the three parties will be given a seat on the parliamentary committees, and institutionalizes an undemocratic system which leaves a significant portion of the electorate unrepresented in the decision making processes,” the three parties stated.

As an amendment, the three parties proposed that all voters who have representation in the National Assembly should fairly be represented at the table, and this should be reflected in the standing orders.

Further, the recent history of Guyana, the three parties said, demonstrates that an interlocutor is or ought to be considered to be a vital component in Guyana’s politics. It asserts that no one can fail to see that the political gridlock, which has prevailed for decades in Guyana, will not be resolved unless there is a group that is prepared to hold both institutionalized parties accountable and ensure transparency.

In the circumstances, the three parties issues a call on the main political parties in the National Assembly to put aside their “harmful and polarizing politics” by permitting the “only interlocutor in Parliament a voice in these Parliamentary committees in Guyana’s interest.”